Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie resident celebrates 80th birthday

Cindy Babish-schultz | Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Mary Ann Kundra of Carnegie celebrated her 80th birthday with her son, Ken, daughter-in-law, Joan, and grandson, Jacob.
Mary Ann Kundra of Carnegie celebrated her 80th birthday Jan. 20, 2019. She is the wife of the late John (Ken) Kundra and has one son, Ken (Joan), and one grandson, Jacob, who reside in Heidelberg.

Happy birthday to Barb Metsger of Cubbage Hill who celebrates Feb. 4. Barb is the mother of Tom, Dave and Carrie, and grandma to Cody and Lucas. Lucas celebrates his 12th birthday Feb. 26. Barb has been the owner of Barb’s Country Junction in Carnegie for many years and is famous for her homemade pies.

Patricia and Allen Turske of Carnegie will celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary Feb. 3. Pat and Allen have nine children, and 18 grandchildren.

Happy birthday to Dominic Mollica of Rosslyn Heights who celebrates his 7th birthday Feb. 4. Dominic is the son of Lynn and Joseph Mollica.

Happy birthday to Alexandra Rosalie Deleel of Collier Township who turns 7 on Feb. 1 She is the daughter of Marissa and Gary Deleel and has a big sister, Kensington Bell, who is 9. Alexandra’s maternal grandparents are Deborah and Robert Andolina and paternal grandmother is Sandi Deleel.

Jackson Hertzler of Collier Township celebrates his 7th birthday Feb. 1. Jackson is the son of Jackie and Rick Hertzler and has older siblings Libby, Hope Mae and Andrew.

Happy 45th birthday to R.J. Bogdon who celebrated Jan. 28. R.J. is the husband of Heather, and they have one daughter, Alivia. He is the son of Danielle and Bob Bogdon of Collier.

Happy anniversary to Rosemarie and Bob Schuler of Collier who celebrate their 59th Feb. 6.

Niccolle Kuhn Scisciani celebrates another year Feb. 6 with her husband, John and children, John Jr. and Jenna.

Birthdays this week include, Lisa Santel Herron, Josh Jaros, Kim Nanz, Cassie Bryan, Abby Fox, David Moehring, Rich and Cindy Bevan.

Happy birthday to Shirley Lawrence of Carnegie who celebrates Feb. 3. Shirley is the wife of Dennis Lawrence and they have four children, Dennis, Jr. (Melissa), Richard (Maureen), Michael (Jessica) and Crystal (Wes) Davis. Shirley and Dennis also have nine grandchildren.

Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to Cindy Babish-Schultz at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

