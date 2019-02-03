Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Speeding on Forsythe Road in Carnegie remains a problem

Matthew Guerry | Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

It’s been roughly one year since the Borough of Carnegie mounted a radar speed sign atop Forsythe Road, yet speeding motorists persist. Data on the number of traffic incidents and citations on Forsythe were not immediately available, but officials said the road remains a concern.

“It’s heavily traveled because it’s the route from anywhere — from Mt. Lebanon to Greentree to Scott — to get to the Parkway,” said Carnegie Police Chief Joe Kennedy.

Kennedy said the Carnegie Police Department often conducts speed enforcement on the road, where the speed limit is set at 25 miles per hour. Drivers, he said, have been known to go twice that fast.

Enforcement is one way, Kennedy said, the municipality tries to curb speeding, the other being outreach efforts like the radar sign. Kennedy said that while not many accidents have occurred along Forsythe, the potential for them remains.

One resident, who could not be reached for comment, has gone so far as to put several signs up along the front edge of their yard imploring drivers to slow down. Mayor Stacie Riley said the signs were put up while the homeowner had work done on their property and have remained in place since.

While the signs were put up without the involvement of the borough, Riley commented about them positively.

“I like it because speeding on that road is an issue,” she said. “I routinely have our police run traffic targets on Forsythe.”

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me