Speeding on Forsythe Road in Carnegie remains a problem

It’s been roughly one year since the Borough of Carnegie mounted a radar speed sign atop Forsythe Road, yet speeding motorists persist. Data on the number of traffic incidents and citations on Forsythe were not immediately available, but officials said the road remains a concern.

“It’s heavily traveled because it’s the route from anywhere — from Mt. Lebanon to Greentree to Scott — to get to the Parkway,” said Carnegie Police Chief Joe Kennedy.

Kennedy said the Carnegie Police Department often conducts speed enforcement on the road, where the speed limit is set at 25 miles per hour. Drivers, he said, have been known to go twice that fast.

Enforcement is one way, Kennedy said, the municipality tries to curb speeding, the other being outreach efforts like the radar sign. Kennedy said that while not many accidents have occurred along Forsythe, the potential for them remains.

One resident, who could not be reached for comment, has gone so far as to put several signs up along the front edge of their yard imploring drivers to slow down. Mayor Stacie Riley said the signs were put up while the homeowner had work done on their property and have remained in place since.

While the signs were put up without the involvement of the borough, Riley commented about them positively.

“I like it because speeding on that road is an issue,” she said. “I routinely have our police run traffic targets on Forsythe.”

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributor.