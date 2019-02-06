Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Couple celebrates 59th anniversary

Cindy Babish-schultz | Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Marianne (Miraglia) and Terry Cummings of Ft. Pitt will celebrate their 59 wedding anniversary Feb. 13.

They are the parents of five children, Jovanna (Paul) Magersuppe, Madonna (Mark) Mullin, Brian (Karen) Cummings, Cindy (Alan) Cunningham and Ken (Dawn) Cummings. Marianne and Terry also have nine grandchildren, Katlin, Kevin, Korey, Zack, Brian, Jenna, Colin, Ben and Ryder and four great-grandchildren, Sophie, Liam, Landon and Josephine, with one on the way.

Happy birthday to Kay Downey-Clarke of Collier who celebrates Feb. 9. Kay is the wife of Gerry Clarke and mom to Rita (Chris) Melvin, Colleen Downey-Mitchell, Tim Downey, Jr., Dan Downey, and Penny (Greg) Johnson. Kay also has six grandchildren, Alexandra and Sean Melvin, Sheila and Kimberly Mitchell, and Theo and Ellie Johnson.

Colleen and Gerry Skvarca of Collier are receiving congratulations on the birth of a new grandson. Harlan Jack Hamilton was born Dec. 25, weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Harlan is the son of Erin and Barrett Hamilton of New Hampshire. Awaiting the arrival of her little brother was Sophie.

Happy birthday to Tammy Bogats who celebrates Feb. 12 from her husband, Andy, and children, Troy, Paige, Cameron, Hannah and Bryce.

Ted Popivchak of Carnegie celebrates another year Feb. 11. Ted is the husband of Debbie and they have three children, Jason (Heather) Popivchak, Julie (Bill) Weil and Jaimee Popivchak. They also have six grandchildren, Palmer, Raylan, Sophia, Blake, Jackson and Mason. Ted is the son of the late Sophie and the late Con Popivchak of Carnegie.

Happy birthday to Eric Turney and his aunt, Nancy Turko of Carnegie, who share a big day Feb. 11.

Happy birthday to Hush Cantley of Carnegie who celebrates on Feb. 15. Hush is the husband of Kathleen and they have two children, Kaitlin and Brandan. Hush is the owner-operator of Cantley’s Nightlife on West Main Street in Carnegie.

Birthdays this week include Gary Santel, Jerry Kormick, Mary Anne Sans, Paul Jablonski, Alex Deacon, Tracie Tokar, Anna Andreou, Marissa Deleel, Becky Deglmann, D.J. Glancy, Sarah Zielinski, Jan Leedstrom Cumens, Tracie Gump, Bill Ellsworth, John Mittner Sr. and Nicole Glowark.

Sisters Madison and McKenzie Schall both celebrate their birthdays this month. Maddie will be 19 on Feb. 14 and McKenzie will be 21 on Feb. 11. They are the daughters of Jennifer and Tim Schall and have a sister, Morgan.

Submit birthday, anniversary and other announcements to Cindy Babish-Schultz at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

