New Year off to a good start with new businesses

Planet Fitness opened in the former Grand China Buffet and Fine Wine & Spirits store location in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center, 1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville. It offers strength machines and free weights, ellipticals, treadmills, bikes and unlimited fitness training for cardio, upper and lower body. It is one of more than 1,600 locations in the United States and Canada. It is open 24/7. Call 412-861-8120 for enrollment and monthly fees or visit www.planetfitness.com for more information.

• Formerly known as the Nicole Linsey Salon, Dahlia’s has opened at 820 McLaughlin Run Rd., Bridgeville (upper floor). Owned by Nicole Linsey and Camille Renee, the facility offers hair services, textured haircuts, waxing, airbrush makeup, nail services, lash extensions and color correction. The salon is open by appointment only. Call 412-926-5193.

• The Beer Warehouse, 409 Railroad St., Bridgeville, has remodeled and reopened after last year’s devastating flood on June 20. Next door, the Railyard Grill & Tap Room, 413 Railroad St., is scheduled to reopen after its major remodeling necessitated from last summer’s flood as well. It should be open in the very near future.

• Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Great Southern Shopping Center, Bridgeville, now offers home delivery of groceries.

• McDonald’s, Raceway Plaza, Scott Township/Carnegie, has reopened after an extensive remodeling. It now offers ordering at kiosks and home delivery through DoorDash.com.

• The congregation of Trinity Lutheran in Sheraden has merged into St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 218 Alter St., Carnegie. The latter was established in 1910. Call 412-279-3615 for information on its monthly activities and worship schedule.

• The congregation of First Baptist Church, Bower Hill Road, Bridgeville, is now worshipping at Bower Hill Community Church, a Presbyterian church in Mt. Lebanon. The church building experienced severe damage from the June 20 flood and the small congregation from the 115-year-old parish currently cannot afford to repair all the damages, which may cost upward of a half-million dollars. However, they are looking to use some of their saved funds to find a new location for the church, as well as obtain a new pastor. Anyone wishing to help First Baptist may call 412-221-4232.

Other new local business openings as reported in recent state filings include:

• Boulevard Chinese massage, 766 Mill St., Bridgeville (well being center)

• Northwood Printing, 50 Abele Road, Suite 1003, Bridgeville (apparel and promotional products printing)

• River Wake Marketing, 2675 Winchester Drive, Green Tree (digital marketing company)

• Bulldog Employment, 29 Noblestown Road, Carnegie (employment staffing services)

• King’s Rising Hair Salon, 303 Lexington Court, Carnegie (hair salon).

