Chartiers Valley unveils new school crest

One image now encompasses all that it means to be a student at Chartiers Valley High School.

With the opening of the new high school in January, school leaders recently unveiled a new crest that incorporates the standards and aspirations of what it means to be a Colt.

As work on the building is completed and the entryway finished, there are plans for the image to greet students as they enter the building and be featured on social media accounts and in emails.

“It becomes a unifying thing,” Principal Patrick Myers said. “You say, ‘Yeah, I belong to that.’ And it might not be the case for this yet, because it’s new, but it will become that. People want to belong to something. A symbol quickly shows what we stand for.”

The high school previously had a crest that “didn’t really say much” and was rarely used, Myers said.

Heading into the 2018-19 school year, with the opening of the new building pending, leaders talked about a way they could refresh the image — as the theme for this year at the school is reflection and renewal.

“We wanted something that would speak to who we are, but also who we would like to become — our aspirations,” Myers said.

A group of students on the principal’s advisory council, which includes class officers and student council members, gathered to brainstorm concepts for the crest. They came up with a list of adjectives that best described who they are as a school and what they want to become.

The faculty did the same.

To them, Chartiers Valley represents: integrity, community, innovation and academia.

Initially, the district hired a company to create the new crest. Their designs, however, didn’t resonate with school leaders, Myers said.

That’s where art teacher Chris McHugh came in. He works in the school every day. He knows the faces of the students, and he knows the facilities, Myers said.

“A lot of my own beliefs about being an educator are in there,” McHugh said. And he wanted to give back and leave a legacy through the crest that likely will be part of the school long past the time he’s around.

“It worked out beautifully in the end. That process was special,” Myers said.

McHugh, who designed the crest based on the concepts pulled together by students, faculty and administrators, spent more than 20 hours working on the crest.

He put a column in the center with 1956 written across it to show the foundation — when the four communities came together to become Chartiers Valley.

The arts — with theatrical masks and paint brush — went on the right, because the right side of the brain is supposed to fuel creativity. The top is passing the torch of knowledge, which should be at the head of it all. To the left is athletics and at the bottom, the goal: Graduation.

Everything — down to the colors, which he made sure are “CV red” and “CV blue” — was thought out carefully.

“It’s a quick communication tool,” Myers said. “You’re trying to communicate what you stand for visually, and this does it with one image.”

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributor.