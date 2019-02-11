South Fayette resident celebrates 98th birthday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rita Erfort, a resident of Country Meadows in South Fayette, celebrated her 98th birthday on Feb. 4. She resided in Baldwin until she was 94. She has two children, Barbara (late Joseph) Mangis and Patti (James) Putteman. Rita also has eight grandkids and 16 great-grandchildren.

Bob Heinrich of Carnegie will celebrate his birthday on Feb. 19. Bob is the husband of Donna, and they have two children, Shawn (Meghan) and Erin (Jake) Trombetta. Bob and Donna also have five grandchildren, Shawn Jr., Robby and Tyler Heinrich, and Levi and Mila Trombetta. Grandson Shawn Jr. will celebrate his 14th birthday on Feb. 27.

Happy birthday to Chris Nagy, who celebrates on Feb. 20. Chris is the husband of Holly, and they have two daughters, Amber and Kristen.

Dillon James Nightingale will celebrate his ninth birthday on Feb. 20. He is the son of Neil and Meghan Nightingale and has a big sister, Haley.

Mariah Anne Mullen celebrates her 22nd birthday on Feb. 19 with her parents and younger sisters.

Chuck McIntyre will celebrate his 94th birthday on Feb. 20 with his wife, Marlene. Chuck is Dad to five children, Sharon, Kimberly, Colleen, Lynn and the late Greg. He also has seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Chuck is the former owner of McIntyre & Snyder (Texaco) Exxon Gas Station, which opened in Carnegie in 1954. He is retired and lives at Cloverleaf Estates in Collier.

Stephanie (Wolbert) Valentine of Heidelberg will celebrate her birthday on Feb. 14. Stephanie will be celebrating with her husband, Tyler, three children and many family members.

Shana Stewart of Crafton celebrates her birthday on Feb. 14. She is the daughter of Marilyn Stewart.

Birthdays this week include, Brittni Moehring, Sheila O’Malley, Alessandra Apicella, Rob James, Heidi Aitken, Ryan Reczek, Ryan Sago, Lou Ann Harbin, Leland Sutter, Austin Chapman, Alexa Kolczynski, Susan Holzer, Rob Buttermore, Tim Nadik and Brandi Apicella.

Dylan Michael Sexton will celebrate his sixth birthday on Valentine’s Day. He is the son of Michele (Smith) and Michael Sexton of Heidelberg.

Charles McCreery of Collier Township celebrates his 17th birthday on Feb. 18 at home with his mom and dad, Brian and Kelly, brothers, Chad and Sean, and sister, Sydney, as well as Grandma, Pap and friends.

