Bridgeville author keeps writing books, songs that inspire faith

Bridgeville resident Michael Aquilina is a prolific writer. He is the author of more than 40 books on Catholic history, doctrine and devotion, including “Angels of God” and “Mothers of the Church: The Witness of Early Christian Women.”

His most recent publication is “Villains of the Early Church and How They Made Us Better Christians.” His books have been translated into more than a dozen languages, from Portuguese and Hungarian to German and Braille.

A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a degree in English and minor in religious studies, he received the university’s Oswald Award for Achievement in Journalism and Mass Media. Aquilina first worked in secular publishing and for a local technical firm.

He went on to become the editor of The Pittsburgh Catholic newspaper for three years and then was editor of The New Covenant: A Magazine of Catholic Spirituality for six years. He currently serves as executive vice president and trustee of St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology in Steubenville, Ohio.

He has co-hosted several series on the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) and hosted independently produced documentaries. He appears weekly on Sirius Radio’s “Sonrise Morning Show” and has published hundreds of articles, essays and reviews in journals, plus received honors from the Catholic Press Association.

He also writes songs. One interesting collaboration has been writing with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist Dion, whose gold records include “Runaround Sue,” “The Wanderer” and “Abraham, Martin and John.” Their latest song, “New York is My Home” was launched by Rolling Stone magazine and was chosen by Ralph Lauren as the catwalk theme for his 5oth anniversary gala. Singer/songwriter Paul Simon placed it on his very last album of original music.

Additionally, Aquilina explains aspects of the faith to countless audiences at events around the country. Last month, he spoke on the Tradition and Fathers of the Church as part of the Foundations of the Faith series being offered by the local Catholic community parish grouping of St. Barbara/Holy Child/St. Mary. The social hall at St. Barbara Church in Bridgeville was packed with those eager to hear his thoughts.

“Despite the current issues going on in the church and all the changes in the Pittsburgh parishes, people have every reason to be disappointed and even outraged, but I haven’t seen a good case for losing faith,” Aquilina stated firmly. “The Lord said scandals would come, and they did and they still do. As my latest book points out, there are always villains, and it’s their sins and crimes that rouse the heroes and saints to action. The faith has endured and triumphed amid the rise and fall of many empires. The church is still very much alive. Reading history, I’ve learned that God always provides.”

For more information on the items he has authored, visit fathersofthechurch.com .

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. You can reach Charlotte at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.