South Fayette couple welcomes birth of third daughter | TribLIVE.com
Carnegie/Bridgeville

South Fayette couple welcomes birth of third daughter

Cindy Babish-Schultz
Cindy Babish-Schultz | Sunday, March 17, 2019 1:30 a.m

28 minutes ago

Congratulations to Holly and Tony Talotta of South Fayette on the birth of a daughter. Penelope Paige was born on March 2, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Awaiting the arrival at home are big sisters Mackenzie and Charlotte. Grandparents include Sherry Palmer of South Fayette and Jani and Jim Talotta, also of South Fayette, who welcome their 11th grandchild to the family. Penelope’s dad, Tony, is the owner/operator of Maestro’s Barber Shop in Bridgeville.

Ed Chabala, a lifelong Bridgeville resident, will celebrate his 91st birthday on March 25. Ed’s wife, Mary Ann (Polosky), passed away in late 2017. They were married for 66 years. Ed and Mary Ann had five children, Gary, Diane Ragaller, Barbara Bird, Karen Malley and the late Roger Chabala (Peg Bott of Bridgeville); 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Happy 53rd wedding anniversary to the Rev. and Mrs. R. George (Effie Mae) Snyder of Carnegie, who celebrate on March 24.

Riley Sunderland will celebrate her 11th birthday on March 24. Riley is daughter of Lisa Fisher Sunderland and Rob Sunderland, and granddaughter of John and Pat Fisher of Carnegie. Riley is a fifth-grade student at Carnegie Elementary School.

Happy 89th birthday to Alice Danks of Carnegie, who celebrates on March 25. Alice and her late husband, Bill, have two children, Beth (Steve) Klein of Carnegie and Russell (Judy) Danks of Bulger. Alice has four grandchildren, Courtney and Kayla (Mark) Irwin and Will and Jason Danks, and one great-grandson.

Birthday wishes are sent to Sarah Kimutis of Carnegie who celebrates her 25th on March 25, from John and Susan (Dad and Mom).

Mimi (Sams) Wolbert of Carnegie will celebrate a birthday on March 26. Mimi is the mother of Stephanie (Tyler) Valentine, Andrew and Sam, and has six grandchildren. Granddaughter Ella Rose Valentine celebrates her sixth birthday on March 22.

Happy eighth birthday to Mariah Jean Freeman of Carnegie, who celebrates on March 25. Mariah is the daughter of Kim and Glenn Freeman Jr. and little sister of Taylor, Khyleigh and Logan. She is the granddaughter of Jean Parsons, and Sheryl and Glenn Freeman Sr.

Anniversary wishes are sent to Jessica and George Babish of Carnegie, who celebrate on March 24. They are the parents of Izaiah, Elijah, Amelia and Emilie.

Birthdays this week include: Tammy Nelson, Tracy Yellig, Claudia Maioli, Marissa Blum, Sharon Shaffer-Snatchko, Jim Duffy, Natalie Iorio Ceyrolles, Tracy Salerno Cooper, Christy Marzec, Lynn Yarmeak, Camryn Crawford, Mackinsey Cyclenica, Joe Mauti, Vicki Boyle-Rathbun, Char Turney and Sheena Burgun.

