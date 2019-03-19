Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
STARS are out in Carlynton | TribLIVE.com
Carnegie/Bridgeville

STARS are out in Carlynton

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 1:30 a.m
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Baldwin junior Kaitlyn Anderson (middle) looks on as Carlynton students try to teach her The Wobble during the STARS St. Patrick’s Day Dance at Carlynton Junior/Senior High School on Friday, March 15, 2019. STARS, which stands for Students Together with Athletes Reaching Success, pairs students with special needs with athletes for the event.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Carlynton senior Sam Steiner (center) and with fellow seniors Savana Huehn (left) and Patty Maloy during the STARS St. Patrick’s Day Dance at Carlynton Junior/Senior High School on Friday, March 15, 2019. STARS, which stands for Students Together with Athletes Reaching Success, pairs students with special needs with athletes for the event.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Moon sophomore Carolyn Manasterski (left) dances with senior Ryan Kelly during the STARS St. Patrick’s Day Dance at Carlynton Junior/Senior High School on Friday, March 15, 2019. STARS, which stands for Students Together with Athletes Reaching Success, pairs students with special needs with athletes for the event.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pennyslvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera (middle) dances with Carlynton junior Rayana Jordan (left) and eighth-grader Aushenay Hudson during the STARS St. Patrick’s Day Dance at Carlynton Junior/Senior High School on Friday, March 15, 2019. STARS, which stands for Students Together with Athletes Reaching Success, pairs students with special needs with athletes for the event.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Northgate eight-grader Henry Lenard covers his ears from the loud music as others dance during the STARS St. Patrick’s Day Dance at Carlynton Junior/Senior High School on Friday, March 15, 2019. STARS, which stands for Students Together with Athletes Reaching Success, pairs students with special needs with athletes for the event.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children student Nicholas Ferdarko dances during the STARS St. Patrick’s Day Dance at Carlynton Junior/Senior High School on Friday, March 15, 2019. STARS, which stands for Students Together with Athletes Reaching Success, pairs students with special needs with athletes for the event.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Carlynton lunch lady Marirose Grayson (center) does the “Cha Cha Slide” during the STARS St. Patrick’s Day Dance at Carlynton Junior/Senior High School on Friday, March 15, 2019. STARS, which stands for Students Together with Athletes Reaching Success, pairs students with special needs with athletes for the event.

Carlynton Junior/Senior High School hosted STARS St. Patrick’s Day Dance on Friday, March 15. STARS stands for Students Together with Athletes Reaching Success, and pairs students with special needs with athletes for an evening of dancing and fun.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kristina at 412-324-1405, kserafini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

