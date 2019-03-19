Brownshill Road in O’Hara to close April 1 through mid-August

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Brownshill Road in O’Hara will close on April 1 for just shy of five months.

Crews will replace the structurally deficient Brownshill Road Bridge, erecting a span wide enough for two vehicles and expanding the hydraulic opening for East Little Pine Creek.

Cost is $1.1 million.

The road will be shut down from Dorseyville Road to Saxonburg Boulevard to everyone except local traffic, township officials said.

It will close for about 130 days, depending largely on the weather.

Work also includes water line relocation and the realignment of the Brownshill Road and Saxonburg Boulevard intersection.

Council has discussed the bridge rebuilding for several years, saying it had become an ongoing maintenance issue.

The 33.7-foot steel and concrete span which sits off Saxonburg Boulevard will be rebuilt with pre-stressed concrete beams.

Township Engineer Chuck Steinert said it will have increased load capacity and will be safer. The bridge will have two 11-foot lanes and five-foot shoulders.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .