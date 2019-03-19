Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Brownshill Road in O’Hara to close April 1 through mid-August | TribLIVE.com
1st witnesses called before lunch in opening day of Rosfeld trial
Fox Chapel

Brownshill Road in O’Hara to close April 1 through mid-August

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 1:45 p.m
903498_web1_WEB-road-closed
file
Brownshill Road in O’Hara will close on April 1 for just less than five months.

20 minutes ago

Brownshill Road in O’Hara will close on April 1 for just shy of five months.

Crews will replace the structurally deficient Brownshill Road Bridge, erecting a span wide enough for two vehicles and expanding the hydraulic opening for East Little Pine Creek.

Cost is $1.1 million.

The road will be shut down from Dorseyville Road to Saxonburg Boulevard to everyone except local traffic, township officials said.

It will close for about 130 days, depending largely on the weather.

Work also includes water line relocation and the realignment of the Brownshill Road and Saxonburg Boulevard intersection.

Council has discussed the bridge rebuilding for several years, saying it had become an ongoing maintenance issue.

The 33.7-foot steel and concrete span which sits off Saxonburg Boulevard will be rebuilt with pre-stressed concrete beams.

Township Engineer Chuck Steinert said it will have increased load capacity and will be safer. The bridge will have two 11-foot lanes and five-foot shoulders.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Fox Chapel
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.