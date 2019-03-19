Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Lower Valley municipalities earn ‘Banner’ designation | TribLIVE.com
1st witnesses called before lunch in opening day of Rosfeld trial
Fox Chapel

Lower Valley municipalities earn ‘Banner’ designation

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 12:10 p.m
869269_web1_her-bannertowns-032119
submitted
Sharpsburg Council President Brittany Reno and Mayor Matt Rudzki celebrate the borough’s naming by Allegheny County as a Banner Community. O’Hara and Millvale also received the designation on March 8, 2019.

About an hour ago

It was a banner day for several Lower Valley communities — Sharpsburg, O’Hara, Aspinwall, Etna and Indiana Township — which were named among the best by the Allegheny League of Municipalities.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, joined by other local officials, announced the honorees on March 8 during a recognition ceremony.

This year, there were 65 municipalities and four municipal authorities to be awarded for professional development, fiscal management, transparency and communications.

Aspinwall earned its Banner designation for the first time. Also, it was the first year that municipal authorities were included in the program.

It is the sixth straight year the county designated Sharpsburg as a banner community.

“The award recognizes our responsible and sustainable approach to governing and growth, as well as the services we provide to residents, visitors and business owners,” Mayor Matt Rudzki said.

Etna officials acknowledged the “nice shout-out” and said they were proud to have received the honor for seven consecutive years since the program’s inception in 2013.

“We are all very proud,” Manager Mary Ellen Ramage said.

“It takes a village and as we always say, ‘We have one awesome village.”

Fitzgerald said in a release that he was glad to see the program growing.

”Local governments are the closest to the residents they serve, and I’m thrilled to see so many officials and local leaders continuing to strive towards effectiveness and efficiency for those residents,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Fox Chapel
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.