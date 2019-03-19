Lower Valley municipalities earn ‘Banner’ designation

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

It was a banner day for several Lower Valley communities — Sharpsburg, O’Hara, Aspinwall, Etna and Indiana Township — which were named among the best by the Allegheny League of Municipalities.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, joined by other local officials, announced the honorees on March 8 during a recognition ceremony.

This year, there were 65 municipalities and four municipal authorities to be awarded for professional development, fiscal management, transparency and communications.

Aspinwall earned its Banner designation for the first time. Also, it was the first year that municipal authorities were included in the program.

It is the sixth straight year the county designated Sharpsburg as a banner community.

“The award recognizes our responsible and sustainable approach to governing and growth, as well as the services we provide to residents, visitors and business owners,” Mayor Matt Rudzki said.

Etna officials acknowledged the “nice shout-out” and said they were proud to have received the honor for seven consecutive years since the program’s inception in 2013.

“We are all very proud,” Manager Mary Ellen Ramage said.

“It takes a village and as we always say, ‘We have one awesome village.”

Fitzgerald said in a release that he was glad to see the program growing.

”Local governments are the closest to the residents they serve, and I’m thrilled to see so many officials and local leaders continuing to strive towards effectiveness and efficiency for those residents,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .