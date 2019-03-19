Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Mobile cat clinic coming to Sharpsburg | TribLIVE.com
Fox Chapel

Mobile cat clinic coming to Sharpsburg

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 10:35 a.m
Sharpsburg will host a mobile spay/neuter clinic for cats on April 12.

Sharpsburg will host its second annual mobile pet clinic in April.

The event will offer spay/neuter procedures, rabies and FVRCP vaccines, and flea and ear mite treatments.

In partnership with Animal Friends and Paws Across Pittsburgh, the clinic is for cats only. It is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12 at the municipal building, 1611 Main Street.

“Last year, dozens of residents brought their feline friends to the clinic and we’ve received numerous requests to host it again,” Mayor Matt Rudzki said.

Cost is $20 per cat, with the help of a grant from Paws Across Pittsburgh.

The clinic is for Sharpsburg residents only and by appointment.

To schedule, call 412-847-7068.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

