Photo Gallery: Art & Collectibles Appraisal Fair | TribLIVE.com
Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: Art & Collectibles Appraisal Fair

Jan Pakler
Jan Pakler | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 2:23 p.m
903607_web1_her-lo-auction1-032819
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Jim Willison, founder of Tangibilities, has an original watercolor by Chen Shaomei appraised at $24,000 by Kurt Shaw at the Cooper-Siegel Appraisal Fair in Fox Chapel.
903607_web1_her-lo-auction3-032819
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Kurt Shaw examines a painting during the Appraisal Fair for collectibles at the Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel.
903607_web1_her-lo-auction2-032819
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Guests wait in line for their number to be called to have their art and collectibles appraised by auction expert Kurt Shaw at the Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel.
903607_web1_her-lo-auction4-032819
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Erin Troutman brought a silver French wedding tree for a appraisal from Kurt Shaw at the Appraisal Fair at the Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel.

Residents learned the value of items stashed away in their own closets during an Art & Collectibles Appraisal Fair on March 16.

Art expert Kurt Shaw was at the Cooper-Siegel Community Library to take a peek at old, unique and peculiar items. People brought coins, books, furniture, jewelry, paintings and toys.

