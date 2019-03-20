Sharpsburg pet owners encouraged to participate in online registry

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Sharpsburg has launched a voluntary digital pet registry to help reunite lost animals with their owners.

Police are building the online database that will include owner’s information along with pet descriptions and photos.

“There’s a lot of people who lose their dogs,” Officer Brett Carb said.

“This way, if you get a brown pit bull in the station, you can narrow it down to who it might belong to.

“Pets are part of the family and when they get out, everyone’s worried. This should make things better.”

Residents can register on the borough website, sharpsburgborough.com, or fill out an application at the police station along Main Street.

Contact information, photos of the pet and descriptions of its identifying features will be used to build the directory.

Information will be kept confidential.

Mayor Matt Rudzki said that with participation, the data will serve as a comprehensive hub for Sharpsburg police to quickly identify pets and pet owners in times of need.

“I encourage all residents with dogs or cats to add your furry friend to the registry,” he said.

About a dozen people have responded so far. Carb is hoping to see borough-wide participation.

“I’d rather be able to call the family than the kennel,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .