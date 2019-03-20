Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sharpsburg pet owners encouraged to participate in online registry | TribLIVE.com
Witness: After shooting Rose, Rosfeld said, ‘I don’t know why I fired’
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg pet owners encouraged to participate in online registry

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 11:32 a.m
823105_web1_WEB-dog-and-cat.jpeg
file
Sharpsburg has launched a pet directory to help reunite lost animals with their owners.

About an hour ago

Sharpsburg has launched a voluntary digital pet registry to help reunite lost animals with their owners.

Police are building the online database that will include owner’s information along with pet descriptions and photos.

“There’s a lot of people who lose their dogs,” Officer Brett Carb said.

“This way, if you get a brown pit bull in the station, you can narrow it down to who it might belong to.

“Pets are part of the family and when they get out, everyone’s worried. This should make things better.”

Residents can register on the borough website, sharpsburgborough.com, or fill out an application at the police station along Main Street.

Contact information, photos of the pet and descriptions of its identifying features will be used to build the directory.

Information will be kept confidential.

Mayor Matt Rudzki said that with participation, the data will serve as a comprehensive hub for Sharpsburg police to quickly identify pets and pet owners in times of need.

“I encourage all residents with dogs or cats to add your furry friend to the registry,” he said.

About a dozen people have responded so far. Carb is hoping to see borough-wide participation.

“I’d rather be able to call the family than the kennel,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Fox Chapel
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.