Tandem swing newest addition to Squaw Valley’s adaptive playground
About an hour ago
Squaw Valley Park has a new swing built for two.
The equipment was installed March 12 at the adaptive playground along Fox Chapel Road.
Cost was about $1,100.
“It is a tandem swing where two people can ride together,” Township Manager Julie Jakubec said.
The township’s adaptive playground is a unique fenced area with components designed for children with disabilities. The swings have support straps and there are stations with Braille and other interactive equipment.
The space has a smooth surface rather than wood chips so it can be easily accessed by children in wheelchairs.
The newest equipment, the Konnection Swing, is meant to provide a space where parents can engage with children. The swing can also promote teamwork between two children, officials said.
