Tandem swing newest addition to Squaw Valley’s adaptive playground | TribLIVE.com
Fox Chapel

Tandem swing newest addition to Squaw Valley’s adaptive playground

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 18, 2019 1:30 p.m
898580_web1_her-oharaswing-032819
submitted
A swing built for two was installed March 12, 2019 at Squaw Valley Park’s adaptive playground in O’Hara.

About an hour ago

Squaw Valley Park has a new swing built for two.

The equipment was installed March 12 at the adaptive playground along Fox Chapel Road.

Cost was about $1,100.

“It is a tandem swing where two people can ride together,” Township Manager Julie Jakubec said.

The township’s adaptive playground is a unique fenced area with components designed for children with disabilities. The swings have support straps and there are stations with Braille and other interactive equipment.

The space has a smooth surface rather than wood chips so it can be easily accessed by children in wheelchairs.

The newest equipment, the Konnection Swing, is meant to provide a space where parents can engage with children. The swing can also promote teamwork between two children, officials said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

