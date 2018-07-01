Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Public fishing dock opens Monday with festival at Aspinwall Riverfront Park

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Sunday, July 1, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
“Bill’s Fishing Dock” will open to the public on July 2 at Aspinwall Riverfront Park. It is handicapped-accessible.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Updated 11 hours ago

A public, handicapped-accessible fishing dock will open Monday in Aspinwall with a festival along the Allegheny River.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at Aspinwall Riverfront Park, the 10-acre site at 285 River Ave., just off Freeport Road.

There will be free kayaking and fishing, a climbing wall, music and food trucks.

“Bill's Fishing Dock” was constructed at Aspinwall Riverfront Park through a donation from the estate of Crafton native William Cadwallader, along with support from the Hillman Foundation.

Cost of the project was not released by park executive director Susan Crookston, who said “the gift is transformative and will allow people to connect to the river in a really unique way.”

Cadwallader was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who retired as a master mechanic from Duquesne Light Company. He passed away in 2017. His niece and executor, Robin Durr, said he spent much of his free time outdoors.

Durr has been involved in the creation of the park since its inception.

Cadwallader's love of nature and of fishing made the donation a fitting choice, she said.

“Bill would be so happy about having this project become a reality and would be thrilled that so many more people will be able to enjoy the river,” Durr said. “He lived simply and it's wonderful that his legacy as an outdoorsman will be carried on in this way.”

The donation also paid for the mobile kayaking fleet operated at the park by Venture Outdoors. It enables the group to connect local residents to the water in a way unavailable before, executive director Joey-Linn Ulrich said.

Crookston said construction of the dock stayed true to the park's design. It features hanging chairs over a section of mesh flooring which will allow park visitors to look into the water while they are swinging, Crookston said.

The dock will also feature a flyover segment where people can walk out over the river.

“There will be nowhere else like this on the river,” she said.

The handicapped-accessible gangway can be locked when the park is closed.

For more, visit aspinwallriverfrontpark.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at tpanizzi@tribweb.com, 412-782-2121 or @tawnyatrib.

