Faith United makes farm fresh produce available in Fox Chapel

Lower Valley residents can get farm fresh green beans, raspberries and eggs, among other specialty items, each week at Faith United Methodist Church in Fox Chapel.

The West Chapel Ridge Road church is a pick-up point for the community supported agriculture program from Dillner Family Farm.

A community supported agriculture, or CSA, program lets people pay for produce at the start of summer and collect bags full of veggies once harvesting begins. Other farm staples like dairy and flowers also can be added to the order.

Church leaders said they believe the convenient pick-up is a way to serve the community.

Dillner Family Farm opened in the 1940s and is a third-generation fruit and vegetable farm along Sandy Hill Road in Gibsonia. The family started its CSA program 11 years ago to boost awareness of eating fresh foods.

Produce is available from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the church vestibule.

From green beans to squash and raspberries to peas, customers can purchase from among 110 varieties of fruits, veggies, flowers and herbs. Prices start at $300 for the season.

For more, visit dillnerfamilyfarm.com or faithfoxchapel.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at tpanizzi@tribweb.com, 412-782-2121 or @tawnyatrib.