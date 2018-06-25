Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Faith United makes farm fresh produce available in Fox Chapel

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, June 25, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Five varieties of lettuce grown at Dillner Family Farm.
Dillner Family Farm
Five varieties of lettuce grown at Dillner Family Farm.
The Dillner family plants spring onions at the farm along Sandy Hill Road in Gibsonia.
Submitted
The Dillner family plants spring onions at the farm along Sandy Hill Road in Gibsonia.

Lower Valley residents can get farm fresh green beans, raspberries and eggs, among other specialty items, each week at Faith United Methodist Church in Fox Chapel.

The West Chapel Ridge Road church is a pick-up point for the community supported agriculture program from Dillner Family Farm.

A community supported agriculture, or CSA, program lets people pay for produce at the start of summer and collect bags full of veggies once harvesting begins. Other farm staples like dairy and flowers also can be added to the order.

Church leaders said they believe the convenient pick-up is a way to serve the community.

Dillner Family Farm opened in the 1940s and is a third-generation fruit and vegetable farm along Sandy Hill Road in Gibsonia. The family started its CSA program 11 years ago to boost awareness of eating fresh foods.

Produce is available from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the church vestibule.

From green beans to squash and raspberries to peas, customers can purchase from among 110 varieties of fruits, veggies, flowers and herbs. Prices start at $300 for the season.

For more, visit dillnerfamilyfarm.com or faithfoxchapel.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at tpanizzi@tribweb.com, 412-782-2121 or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me