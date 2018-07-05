Photo Gallery: Faith United Methodist vacation bible school

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vacation bible school will also be offered at Faith UMC's Roots of Faith ministry in Sharpsburg at 9 a.m. to noon July 30-August 3. Roots is at 800 Main Street. For more, contact office@faithfoxchapel.org .

Six-year-old Caiden McCaffrey squealed with delight while riding the water slide at Faith United Methodist Church vacation bible school in Fox Chapel. The O'Hara youngster was one of 20 who attended the weeklong event June 24-28, where the Rev. Scott Shaffer said the aim was to help children grow in their understanding of scripture.

Themed “Shipwrecked,” children between the ages of 3 and 13 donned leis and grass skirts while learning “how Jesus rescues us from loneliness, worry, struggle, wrongdoing and powerlessness,” Shaffer said.

The camp was at the wooded church campus along West Chapel Ridge Road.

Grayson Siska, 4, said his favorite part of the week was making a slime-like substance called floam.

He also liked crafting catapults from wooden sticks and plastic spoons.

Volunteer Teya Joyce said the simple lessons are meant to teach children that life's struggles are easily combatted with God's help.

“If there is trouble, God will help you rebuild,” she said.

Volunteer Mark Wasser has helped at camp for 10 years. He said the themes change each year but the lesson remains the same.

“We hope they grow closer to Jesus,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.