Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: Faith United Methodist vacation bible school

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
The Rev. Scott Shaffer, pastor at Faith United Methodist Church in Fox Chapel, sings with campers at vacation bible school on June 26.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Caiden McCaffrey, 6, operates the sprinklers with his feet during vacation bible school at Faith United Methodist Church in Fox Chapel on June 26.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Emma Corpman and Addie Phipps experiment with Legos while older campers build catapults from wooden sticks and plastic spoons during a vacation bible school lesson on how God helps people rebuild.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Caroline Booth of Plum said the water slide was her favorite part of vacation bible school at Faith United Methodist Church in Fox Chapel on June 26.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
The Rev. Scott Shaffer, pastor at Faith United Methodist Church in Fox Chapel, hosted 'Shipwrecked' vacation bible school June 24-28. Children participated in island-themed activities all week.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Updated 15 hours ago

Six-year-old Caiden McCaffrey squealed with delight while riding the water slide at Faith United Methodist Church vacation bible school in Fox Chapel. The O'Hara youngster was one of 20 who attended the weeklong event June 24-28, where the Rev. Scott Shaffer said the aim was to help children grow in their understanding of scripture.

Themed “Shipwrecked,” children between the ages of 3 and 13 donned leis and grass skirts while learning “how Jesus rescues us from loneliness, worry, struggle, wrongdoing and powerlessness,” Shaffer said.

The camp was at the wooded church campus along West Chapel Ridge Road.

Grayson Siska, 4, said his favorite part of the week was making a slime-like substance called floam.

He also liked crafting catapults from wooden sticks and plastic spoons.

Volunteer Teya Joyce said the simple lessons are meant to teach children that life's struggles are easily combatted with God's help.

“If there is trouble, God will help you rebuild,” she said.

Volunteer Mark Wasser has helped at camp for 10 years. He said the themes change each year but the lesson remains the same.

“We hope they grow closer to Jesus,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

