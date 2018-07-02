Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

O'Hara, Blawnox residents can purchase blighted properties for reduced cost

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, July 2, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
Blighted properties like this one, or those that are abandoned, are available for Blawnox and O'Hara residents to purchase through an Allegheny County program.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
O'Hara and Blawnox residents can purchase blighted or abandoned properties that abut their own at a reduced cost through an Allegheny County program.

The 2018 Side Yard and Blighted Structure Program is open through Aug. 31.

“I think it is a wonderful way for individuals to claim a property, many times that they have been maintaining, without a sheriff sale,” O'Hara Manager Julie Jakubec said.

“And, it gets the property back on the tax rolls.”

O'Hara and Blawnox are among 56 county municipalities to opt into the program.

Officials said it benefits residents as well as the community because it helps people to expand their property without the burden of owing back taxes.

The county will accept up to 60 applications in the order they are received. Applications are limited to one per household.

To be eligible, applicants must be current on their taxes, water, sewage and refuse bills on all properties owned in Allegheny County. Targeted properties must be vacant or have a vacant structure on them.

No payment is required to apply.

For more, visit ohara.pa.us , blawnox.com or alleghenycounty.us/economic-development/residents/vprp/index.aspx.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

