Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Dumpsters available in O'Hara for flood clean-up

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 12:57 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Lower Valley residents are slogging through the arduous task of flood clean-up even as the region continues to be pummeled by rain.

O'Hara officials have installed 30-yard Dumpsters in the township parking lot, 325 Fox Chapel Road, and in the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company parking lot, 152 Kittanning Pike.

“They are for folks who want to throw away items that are water damaged,” Manager Julie Jakubec said.

The township's garbage hauler, Waste Management, is focusing collections on the hardest hit areas of the municipality with directed removal, she said.

Residents along Fox Chapel Road in lower O'Hara were hit particularly hard during the July 2 storm along with those on Margery Drive, where Blawnox Fire Chief George McBriar said basements saw flood water climb to eight feet.

Water-logged items are stacked near those roads as people continue to haul items from their homes.

Jakubec said the township is seeking people to help through its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.

Anyone who sustained water damage and needs assistance with cleaning or debris removal can call the township at 412-782-1400. Likewise, those who are willing to volunteer with clean-up can also call.

“We will match those who need assistance with volunteers so that neighbors can help neighbors with this emergency,” Jakubec said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

Related Content
Flood-prone Millvale cleans up from storms, prepares for more
Millvale residents worked Thursday morning to clean up damage caused by storms that began the night before and prepare for another anticipated round of heavy ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me