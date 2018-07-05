Dumpsters available in O'Hara for flood clean-up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lower Valley residents are slogging through the arduous task of flood clean-up even as the region continues to be pummeled by rain.

O'Hara officials have installed 30-yard Dumpsters in the township parking lot, 325 Fox Chapel Road, and in the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company parking lot, 152 Kittanning Pike.

“They are for folks who want to throw away items that are water damaged,” Manager Julie Jakubec said.

The township's garbage hauler, Waste Management, is focusing collections on the hardest hit areas of the municipality with directed removal, she said.

Residents along Fox Chapel Road in lower O'Hara were hit particularly hard during the July 2 storm along with those on Margery Drive, where Blawnox Fire Chief George McBriar said basements saw flood water climb to eight feet.

Water-logged items are stacked near those roads as people continue to haul items from their homes.

Jakubec said the township is seeking people to help through its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.

Anyone who sustained water damage and needs assistance with cleaning or debris removal can call the township at 412-782-1400. Likewise, those who are willing to volunteer with clean-up can also call.

“We will match those who need assistance with volunteers so that neighbors can help neighbors with this emergency,” Jakubec said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.