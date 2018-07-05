Flooding at Fox Chapel Presbyterian devastates Harvest Fair donations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Please check in at the lounge. Help is needed for heavy lifting, sorting items that were not damaged, scrubbing floors, tables, chairs, and removing items that are not salvageable.

Volunteers are needed in shifts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6 at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church.

Chick Pfeiffer was dripping in sweat as he rolled a grocery cart full of sopping clothes from the basement of Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church to a Dumpster waiting along Springhouse Lane.

He'd heard the news of flooding, grabbed his rubber boots and showed up to help. He spent the first four hours on Thursday vacuuming water from the brightly colored preschool room.

“I was kind of shocked,” said Pfeiffer, a Shaler resident. “We live so close but didn't experience anything like this.”

The church, at the corner of Fox Chapel and Field Club roads, was hit with three feet of flooding in the basement — where thousands of donations are stored year-round for the annual fall Harvest Fair.

When fair director Gwen Zaleski arrived late Monday night, she and others couldn't push open the church doors.

“There was too much water. All we could do was look through the windows and we saw everything floating,” Zaleski said.

“Donations that were stacked high had tumbled down from the force of the water.”

The Harvest Fair is an annual fundraiser which nets more than $100,000 to distribute back into the community. Money goes to local charities like All of Us Care in Sharpsburg and Meals on Wheels in Aspinwall. Portions of the proceeds also benefit international women's and children's groups, like preschools in Afghanistan.

Zaleski said donations begin pouring into the church in April, and by mid-summer, many of the 14 basement rooms are brimming with furniture, clothes, jewelry, housewares, books and decorations.

She estimates that 80 percent of the items donated so far were lost in Monday's flood.

“We're disinfecting what we can, but any type of wood or fabric has to be thrown out,” she said.

“We will revisit this in a few weeks and see what to do. We lost our work space.

“There is nowhere else in the church to store all of this stuff.”

The church will not take any donations until further notice, she said. Volunteers will spend the next weeks cleaning walls, floors and salvageable items.

On Thursday, the sidewalks and lawn near the church were dotted with an odd array of treasures, from ceramic angels to tiki torches to garden hoses.

Associate Pastor Ellen Dawson said she is grateful that the damage wasn't more widespread.

The church, she said, was open late Monday night as a refuge for people stranded in their vehicles on flooded roads.

“There were a lot of rooms that weren't damaged and we were able to provide for people,” she said.

“We've had flooding before but never to this extent. It was so fast and it came down from all sides.”

Nancy Speed, a church member for nearly 30 years, helped squirt a hose over glasses and plates that could be saved for sale.

She helped haul crates of clothes and trinkets up a narrow path to the Dumpster.

“The church is important to the community,” she said.

“It is significant damage and we need all hands on board.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.