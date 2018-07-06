Fox Chapel Area art students share talents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Fox Chapel Area High School students have designed a bench to be used at the Fairview Elementary School nurse's office.

Rising senior Dominick Zacharias and rising sophomore Tyree Searcy built the wooden bench at the request of Fairview nurse Mary Lou Balkey, who retired at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

She wanted the extra seating but also a storage unit, and reached out to high school technology education department head Mitch Palucis to see if the students could deliver.

Zacharias was particularly interested since he attended Fairview as a youngster, he said.

“Both students worked really hard from start to finish on the bench,” said Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications.

“They researched ideas, designed it, fabricated parts, cut them out and put it together.”

Also new to Fairview this year is a mosaic created by three high school art students.

Graduates Olivia Bernacki, Kate Goodwin and Kate Livingston were all members of the advanced jewelry and glass level 4 class with teacher Ron Frank. Two of the girls also attend Fairview for elementary school.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.