Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area art students share talents

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, July 6, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Fox Chapel Area tech ed students Dominick Zacharias and Tyree Searcy designed a new bench for the nurse's office at Fairview Elementary School.
submitted
Fox Chapel Area tech ed students Dominick Zacharias and Tyree Searcy designed a new bench for the nurse's office at Fairview Elementary School.
A new mosaic for Fairview Elementary designed by recent Fox Chapel Area graduates Olivia Bernacki, Kate Goodwin and Kate Livingston.
submitted
A new mosaic for Fairview Elementary designed by recent Fox Chapel Area graduates Olivia Bernacki, Kate Goodwin and Kate Livingston.

Updated 18 hours ago

Two Fox Chapel Area High School students have designed a bench to be used at the Fairview Elementary School nurse's office.

Rising senior Dominick Zacharias and rising sophomore Tyree Searcy built the wooden bench at the request of Fairview nurse Mary Lou Balkey, who retired at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

She wanted the extra seating but also a storage unit, and reached out to high school technology education department head Mitch Palucis to see if the students could deliver.

Zacharias was particularly interested since he attended Fairview as a youngster, he said.

“Both students worked really hard from start to finish on the bench,” said Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications.

“They researched ideas, designed it, fabricated parts, cut them out and put it together.”

Also new to Fairview this year is a mosaic created by three high school art students.

Graduates Olivia Bernacki, Kate Goodwin and Kate Livingston were all members of the advanced jewelry and glass level 4 class with teacher Ron Frank. Two of the girls also attend Fairview for elementary school.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me