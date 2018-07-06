Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall in state of emergency; Dumpsters, volunteers available for clean-up

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, July 6, 2018, 11:25 a.m.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
A business owner along Freeport Road near Brilliant Avenue hoses mud from his doorstep as clean-up continues in Aspinwall after weeklong floods left debris along sidewalks and roads.

Updated 14 hours ago

After being pummeled by rain and subsequent flooding three times this week, Aspinwall on Thursday declared a state of emergency to expedite clean-up.

The official order by Mayor Joe Noro allows municipal staff to hire temporary workers, rent equipment, purchase supplies and do whatever is necessary to respond to the disaster.

Anyone seeking assistance with clean-up should call borough employee Meredith Troyan at 412-352-7862. She will coordinate volunteers. ​Dumpsters are available at the municipal parking lot and at Field Avenue near 3rd Street.

National Weather Service meteorologist John Darnley said Aspinwall was hit with 3.65 inches of precipitation in 48 hours.

“It's a huge amount of rain,” Darnley said.

Normals for our region this time of year are 0.64 inches of rain for the first six days of July.

“We're already an inch over that,” he said.

For the year, the region has seen 29.31 inches of rain — up from the average of 20.04.

Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said the public works crew has been working around-the-clock with the Aspinwall Volunteer Fire Department responding to flood calls, downed trees and vehicle entrapments.

The crew has spent most days cleaning catch basins and sewers, and shoveling debris from Delafield Road and the Brilliant and Freeport intersection, she said.

There has been an undetermined amount of damage to roads, trees, catch basins and curbs.

O'Malley said a section of Delafield near the Route 28 on-ramp was hit particularly hard and pavement crumbled. That portion of road will be targeted during this summer's road paving program, she said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

