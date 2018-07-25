Sharpsburg eyes $3 million grant for Main Street upgrades

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sharpsburg officials are eyeing ways to pay for a streetscape project that will make Main Street safer, brighter and more pedestrian-friendly.

Council approved a $3 million grant application to the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s multimodal transportation fund.

“We believe it will cover everything on Main Street from 6th to 13th Street,” Manager Bill Rossey said.

The grant is expected to be awarded this fall.

As planned, unsafe sidewalks will be replaced, crosswalks and ramps will be upgraded and new lighting will be installed, Rossey said. Trees will be pruned or replaced, and there will be new trash cans and bike racks along the sidewalks going in both directions away from the statue of Chief Guyasuta.

Rossey said the goal is to make the commercial district more walkable and to attract new storefronts and visitors.

Mayor Matt Rudzki said leaders hope to capitalize on recent growth in the borough.

“The downtown business district continues to experience improvements and we look forward to making it even better for everyone to walk, work and visit,” he said.

The borough has received more than $6 million in grants since 2016 for work at the James Sharp Landing, 19th Street and the Sharpsburg Community library, Rudzki said.

In June, borough officials were notified of a $500,000 federal grant to help pay for the streetscape project. Money will come through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Early on, it also was awarded a $75,000 Community Development Block Grant for planning through the county Department of Community and Economic Development.

Rossey said work will stretch over the next few years.

