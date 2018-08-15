Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy's Connor Leemhuis skips senior year to start at CMU

Sharon Drake | Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Connor Leemhuis, who is skipping his senior year to become a freshman at Carnegie-Mellon University, likes to break up his academicwork with sports and activities such as making artisan glassware bythe traditional blown-glass technique.
Updated 10 hours ago

When area students file back to school this week, one of Shady Side Academy’s Class of 2019 will be studying elsewhere.

Fox Chapel resident Connor Leemhuis will trek across the river into Oakland as a Carnegie Mellon University freshman.

“I’m not trying to go to college as if it’s a race to get ahead,” Connor said.

The 17 year-old went to Fairview Elementary in the Fox Chapel Area School District, then on to Shady Side Academy. Along the way, he completed the required math and science courses by the end of his junior year.

When considering taking college-level classes in high school, he learned that about 10 students were admitted each year to college without completing senior year.

He decided to take that path — even though parents Bill and Carrie Leemhuis weren’t initially on the bandwagon.

“Eventually, I brought my parents around,” Connor said.

His mother is proud of his drive and resourcefulness. He pushed through extra SAT testing and required essays on a compressed timeline and had to grind out the application.

“I had the initiative and took on a greater role in applying to college,” he said.

At CMU, Connor will major in mechanical engineering and wants to also take bio-medical and business classes. Chinese, which he studied at Shady Side, will be his minor. As an engineer, he expects to make improvements through

design.

“Engineering is making things safer, more effective,” he said.

For Connor, going to one of the most prestigious engineering schools in the country presents an opportunity for him to use his skills to best help others.

“Each person can leave a legacy, what you want to pass on to others. How do you grade a successful life? A fulfilling life? You grade it by having goals and objectives,” Leemhuis said. “At the end of the day, you can say it is

a job well done.”

He credits his parents with laying “a foundation of a strong life built on faith and love and trust.

They really instilled that in me. I’ve always known that they love me.”

That foundation is giving him the confidence to move on.

His confidence also comes from his stellar academic track record. Connor finished high school math and science classes early but is especially proud of the effort he put into becoming a writer. He is a writing tutor in addition to being a helper with STEM classes at SSA senior school. He also was involved in sports, having played lacrosse and serving as kicker for the football team.

A love of trying new things led him to take an art class where he learned to create three-dimensional designs and to make hand-blown glassware. With a friend, he is using sand to create designs, a la Buddhist monks’ mandalas. He also joined academic teams for projects such as drone building.

Along his academic path, he’s forged many friendships which he intends to continue to foster, no matter where he studies.

“Leaving friends is sad, but it’s also part of life, of growing up,”Leemhuis said.

“My good friends I’ll always be friends with regardless of location.”

Sharon Drake is a freelance writer.

