Fox Chapel

Uprooted to headline Allegheny County Music Festival at Hartwood Acres

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 2:21 p.m.

Updated 23 hours ago

Music-lovers can rock out for a good cause at the Allegheny County Music Festival at Hartwood Acres.

The Sept. 2 concert benefits the county Department of Human Services and the county Juvenile Probation department.

The event has brought in more than $500,000 since it was founded in 2000, with money used to provide swimming lessons, college tours and summer camps for children served through county programs.

This year’s opening acts include The Living Street, Starship Mantis and Meeting of Important People. Concerts begin at 5 p.m. before the headliner, Uprooted, takes the stage at 8 p.m.

Suggested donation is $20 per car. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to listen to tunes under the stars at the county park in Indiana and Hampton townships.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle to benefit the fund.

For more, visit alleghenycounty.us/dhs/acmffabout.aspx.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

