Fox Chapel Area hosting blood drive to help district employee

Fox Chapel Area High School will host a blood drive on Oct. 1 in hopes of helping a district employee.

Linda Casile, coordinator of ancillary services, was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer called acute myeloid leukemia.

To help Casile and others in need of blood and platelet transfusions, the district will host a drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in the high school gym.

Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are welcome. To register, visit centralbloodbank.org using the code HS010025, or call 1-866-366-6771.

Dan Breitkreutz, ancillary services director, said Casile has received aggressive chemotherapy treatments in an effort to put the cancer into remission. She will require a bone marrow transplant as well, he said.

Her medical team is seeking a donor and residents can register to be the match. Anyone 18-44 can join the registry by requesting a swab kit in the mail. Applicants can swab a cheek and return the sample in the postage-paid envelope provided. To join the bone marrow registry, visit join.bethematch.org or text cure100 to 61474.

Nearly all bone marrow donations are done through a blood donation.

