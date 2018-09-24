Fox Chapel Area student projects displayed at Lauri Ann West

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than 100 sketches of red foxes grace the hallway at Lauri Ann West Community Center this month.

Some are thin, others are angular, some are outlines only. They all showcase the talents of Dorseyville Middle School art students.

In a new partnership between the center and Fox Chapel Area School District, student art work will rotate at the busy building through May.

The center, at 1220 Powers Run Road in O’Hara, serves residents of each of the six district municipalities. There is a constant flow of people through the building for hundreds of programs from yoga to Bridge.

“We are doing this because we want all the community members to be able to see the depth and breadth of the arts education that Fox Chapel Area offers,” said DMS art teacher Nanci Goldberg.

She and other art teachers worked with Center staff to create a platform to publicize students’ work. A hanging system makes it easy to display and alternate the art pieces each month, Goldberg said.

Director of Development Jamie Rhoades said the Center is glad to have a relationship with the school district.

“It’s not always easy to get access to the schools to go in an see the great work that these students are creating,” Rhoades said. “This way, the artwork can be showcased for anyone in the community to come in and enjoy. This will be a year-long project and each month a different school will be displaying their students’ work.

“We’ve heard nothing but great feedback from guests. Everyone really enjoys seeing the creativity and talents of the local students.”

