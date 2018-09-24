Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Aerotech expands operations in RIDC Park

Tawnya Panizzi
Monday, Sept. 24, 2018
Aerotech engineering firm will occupy another RIDC Park building in O’Hara.

Aerotech, the engineering firm along Zeta Drive in O’Hara’s RIDC Park, will open a second location in the business park along Route 28.

The company will take over Alpha Manor II, a 20,000-square-foot building, and add about 50 to 60 employees in research and development at the site. Aerotech has signed a five-year lease for the location.

Aerotech designs and manufactures motion control, positioning tables/stages and positioning systems for customers in industry, government, science and research worldwide.

There are about 380 people on staff at the Zeta Drive headquarters.

“O’Hara has been our corporate headquarters since 1974, and this additional space is needed to support strong growth in our business,” said Stephen Botos, vice-president of marketing and business strategy. “We like that the site is close to our existing headquarters.

“In addition to our long history here, the park is close to neighborhoods where many of our employees live and to Route 28, which makes access to the park convenient and efficient.”

Donald Smith, RIDC Park president, said Aerotech’s growing presence in the industrial office community has helped make the property a success.

“They provide important products and services to industries that are leading our regional economy,” he said.

