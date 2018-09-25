Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pet blessing, collection at St. Joe's in O'Hara

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
A pet food collection will take place Sept. 29 to Oct. 7 at St. Joe’s Parish in O’Hara, along with a pet blessing on Oct. 3.
A collection for pets will begin Saturday at St. Joe’s Parish in O’Hara and will coincide with a pet blessing by the Rev. Thom Miller to honor the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

Girl Scout Troop 52251, along with the Knights of Columbus, will accept pet food, treats and toys through Oct. 7.

A box will be available in the church narthex for people to donate bags of food for dogs, cats or rabbits, along with hay and litter.

Troop members will donate the items to the Animal Friends Chow Wagon, which assists pet owners who are facing economic struggles by providing them with food and other care items for their animals.

On Oct. 3, Lower Valley residents are invited to bring their pets to the pavilion in the rear of the church to be blessed by Rev. Miller.

All animals are invited, as long as they’re on leashes, in cages or contained. The church is at 342 Dorseyville Road.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

