Shady Side Academy Homecoming includes carnival, 5K

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shady Side Academy will host a weekend full of Homecoming activities, from a carnival and a 5K race to a blue and gold community tailgate.

Festivities kick off at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Welcome Tent on the Senior School campus, 423 Fox Chapel Road. There will be class visits and an alumni mixer throughout the day. Saturday will see the Al Stewart Memorial Shady Stride, a 5K that participants can walk or run across campus, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the hockey center.

Walking tours begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be followed by a carnival from noon to 3 p.m. with a petting zoo, face painting and more at the tennis courts. The tailgate also runs noon to 3 p.m. at a tent near the Mellon Gym, and will get alumni revved up for the 2:30 p.m. football game against Apollo-Ridge.

To register for the events, visit shadysideacademy.org

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.