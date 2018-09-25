St. Vincent de Paul food pantry thriving despite thrift store closure

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The recent closure of St. Vincent de Paul in Sharpsburg has not affected donations to the borough-based food pantry run by the organization.

Conference president BJ George said food and monetary donations have been streaming into the basement pantry at St. Mary Church, despite the closing of the popular Main Street thrift store two months ago.

“We have not seen any changes and we welcome any donations that people would like to make,” George said.

Ricardo Luckow, executive director at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, said that despite its popularity, the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store had experienced a decline in sales for quite some time. Spring renovations weren’t enough to spur an increase in sales profits, he said.

“We had hoped that the renovations would provide a change in palette, process and layout, which in turn would boost sales,” Luckow said. “As it turned out, sales did not increase and we could no longer sustain operating losses.”

There are no current plans to open another store in the Sharpsburg area or any nearby neighborhoods.

The store appeared to be a busy spot for people donating clothes, furniture and household items. Those people can still drop off items at the group’s five other Pittsburgh area locations, including Butler, Castle Shannon, Swissvale, Monroeville and Coraopolis.

There are also about 100 clothing donation bins scattered throughout Allegheny County, Luckow said.

During 2017, St. Vincent de Paul assisted more than 104,000 people with food, housing, transportation, furniture, utilities and everyday essentials.

George said food assistance will continue in Sharpsburg, with pantry distributions on the third Thursdays of the month. Anyone who needs assistance should make an appointment prior to pantry day to utilize the services.

George accepts food donations only — there are no more household items, furniture or clothing taken since the thrift store closed.

Furniture can be picked up for a fee by calling 412-321-1071, ext. 1.

For food pantry services, call 412-781-2866.

“We want to thank the Sharpsburg community for being great neighbors over the years and we lament the loss of the convenience our store provided for so many residents,” Luckow said.

For more on St. Vincent de Paul locations, visit svdppitt.org

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.