O'Hara residents can schedule fall brush collection

Oct. 5 is the last day to request special fall brush collection in O’Hara.

The township offers the pick-up several times a year but residents have to schedule it. Requests will be accepted until 4:30 p.m.

Collection began Sept. 24 and will continue until bundles of twigs and logs are collected throughout the township.

Guidelines are as follows:

• Limbs and brush must be placed along the curb but not in the street.

• Limbs 4 inches wide or less can not be longer than 8 feet. Limbs 4 to 6 inches wide can not be longer than 4 feet.

• Hedges, vines, shrubs and other brush must be separated from tree limbs and tied in bundles less than 16 inches wide.

• Root balls or dirt must removed.

• Each property is limited to one truckload of brush.

Residents should call 412-784-1784, ext. 203 to request collection.

