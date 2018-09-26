Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

O'Hara residents can schedule fall brush collection

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
O’Hara residents have until Oct. 5 to schedule fall brush collection.
Updated 15 hours ago

Oct. 5 is the last day to request special fall brush collection in O’Hara.

The township offers the pick-up several times a year but residents have to schedule it. Requests will be accepted until 4:30 p.m.

Collection began Sept. 24 and will continue until bundles of twigs and logs are collected throughout the township.

Guidelines are as follows:

• Limbs and brush must be placed along the curb but not in the street.

• Limbs 4 inches wide or less can not be longer than 8 feet. Limbs 4 to 6 inches wide can not be longer than 4 feet.

• Hedges, vines, shrubs and other brush must be separated from tree limbs and tied in bundles less than 16 inches wide.

• Root balls or dirt must removed.

• Each property is limited to one truckload of brush.

Residents should call 412-784-1784, ext. 203 to request collection.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

