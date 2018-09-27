Blawnox joins group to fight blight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Blawnox council members have voted to join the Tri-COG Land Bank, a group that works to transform blighted properties.

“Fortunately, we do not have a problem with blight in the borough,” Manager John Stinner said.

“This was a precautionary move in case a situation was to ever arise.”

The Tri-COG Land Bank works to revitalize neighborhoods impacted by run-down or abandoned buildings.

According to Tri-COG officials, blight has damaging effects on a community’s economic fabric by causing increase maintenance costs, nuisance issues and uncollected taxes.

Transitioning properties into something with beneficial use can positively affect the neighborhood.

Sharpsburg, Etna and Millvale also are members of Tri-COG, though the Land Bank owns no properties in the Fox Chapel Area School District.

“The group provides the borough another tool to resolve derelict or liened properties,” Stinner said.

The boroughs benefit from the property generating tax revenues again.

In other borough news, residents are reminded to place trash bags at the curb after 5 p.m. Sundays and before 7 a.m. Mondays.

Garbage is collected Mondays; recycling is picked-up every other Monday. Residents are asked to put trash cans away the same day and not leave them at the curb.

