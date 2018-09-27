Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Blawnox joins group to fight blight

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Blawnox council voted to join the Tri-COG Land Bank to thwart blight in the borough.
Blawnox council voted to join the Tri-COG Land Bank to thwart blight in the borough.

Updated 3 hours ago

Blawnox council members have voted to join the Tri-COG Land Bank, a group that works to transform blighted properties.

“Fortunately, we do not have a problem with blight in the borough,” Manager John Stinner said.

“This was a precautionary move in case a situation was to ever arise.”

The Tri-COG Land Bank works to revitalize neighborhoods impacted by run-down or abandoned buildings.

According to Tri-COG officials, blight has damaging effects on a community’s economic fabric by causing increase maintenance costs, nuisance issues and uncollected taxes.

Transitioning properties into something with beneficial use can positively affect the neighborhood.

Sharpsburg, Etna and Millvale also are members of Tri-COG, though the Land Bank owns no properties in the Fox Chapel Area School District.

“The group provides the borough another tool to resolve derelict or liened properties,” Stinner said.

The boroughs benefit from the property generating tax revenues again.

In other borough news, residents are reminded to place trash bags at the curb after 5 p.m. Sundays and before 7 a.m. Mondays.

Garbage is collected Mondays; recycling is picked-up every other Monday. Residents are asked to put trash cans away the same day and not leave them at the curb.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me