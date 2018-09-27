Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Learn about wines with Fox Chapel Area Adult Education

Christine Manganas | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Deb Mortillar, owner of Dreadnought Wines Palate Partners School of Wine and Spirits, pours the first wine of the night to adult students at the Sept. 24 class.
Deb Mortillar, owner of Dreadnought Wines Palate Partners School of Wine and Spirits, pours the first wine of the night to adult students at the Sept. 24 class.

Updated 46 minutes ago

Adam Knoerzer, course instructor for a new program by Fox Chapel Area Adult Education, goes by the unique title, Dean of Drinking.

The class, centered around wines of Italy, is offered in conjunction with Dreadnought Wines Palate Partners School of Wine & Spirits.

“Adult education is what I feel to be an underserved segment of the population,” Knoerzer said. “On our end, people feel this pressure to already know something about wine in order to enjoy it, and we’re trying to say ‘Don’t worry about that. Just drink and we’ll tell you really cool things about it.”

FCAAE Executive Director Sue Goodwin said this course is the first of its kind in the program’s 55 years. The first session wraps Oct. 1 but anyone interested can sign up for a second session which begins Oct. 15. Classes are 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays for students 21 and older.

Three regions of Italy — Tuscany, Tre Venezie, Sicily/Puglia — will be discussed over the course of three weeks.

“We were so excited to try this new offering because our adult students have so many different interests and we are always looking to offer classes on a variety of topics,” Goodwin said. “Also, how could you not be excited to take a class from someone who has the title Dean of Drinking?”

Cost is $45 for residents and $50 for non-residents of the Fox Chapel Area School District. There is a separate $30 materials fee that is paid to Dreadnought Wines.

The company’s Palate Partners School of Wine & Spirits was created more than 20 years ago to promote wine and create an outlet for people to learn more about it. Owner of Palate Partners and Knoerzers’s co-instructor, Deb Mortillaro, wanted a space for people to feel comfortable learning. Her personal goal is to teach people a systematic way of learning.

“This isn’t brain surgery,” she said. “It’s a beverage, and it can be a truly humbling experience.”

Mortillaro said wine tells the story of a country: its history, regions, climate, geography, people and language.

Each class features four wines, structured in a way that students start with the lightest wine and end with the heaviest. A variety of cheeses and breads are also given to compliment each wine.

“We try to showcase a variety of styles as well as different grapes to give people a good indication of what they can expect from that region if they go there,” Knoerzer said.

During the initial session, many adult students like Fox Chapel resident Heather Myers, said the history of the grapes and how they grew intrigued her most.

“I love Italian food, so being able to pair the two together will be great,” she said. “I’m just enjoying learning the older I get.”

The history behind what’s in the bottle is what excites Knoerzer the most, and is exactly what he wants his students to get out of the classes, as well.

“For me anyway, wine is above all a story of place, and it truly has everything to do with what ends up in that bottle,” Knoerzer said.

For more, visit fcaae.org

Christine Manganas

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me