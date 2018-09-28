Interactive art and music show 'Artrageous' at Shady Side Academy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The interactive art and music experience Artrageous will hit the stage at Shady Side Academy on Oct. 20 as part of the Hillman Performing Arts Series.

Captivating vocals, intricate choreography and audience interaction combine to take the audience on a unique visual journey. The troupe pays tribute to a variety of art forms, culminating in a gallery of finished paintings.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. on the senior school campus, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel. Tickets cost $24-30 and can be purchased online at thehillman.org or by calling 412-968-3040.

The 2018-2019 Hillman Series will continue on Nov. 17 with ventriloquist and comedienne Lynn Trefzger, Dec. 8 with classical pianist Deanna Witkowski, March 9 with Celtic music trio Poor Man’s Gambit, March 16 with magician The Amazing Max and April 13 with jugglers The Flying Karamazov Brothers.

Founded in 2004, the Hillman works to present programs that represent Pittsburgh’s cultural traditions while celebrating global artistic innovation. The mission is to foster an accessible environment for all to enjoy fine art.

