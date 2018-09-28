District Association paying honor to Hometown Heroes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springtime will see banners that salute military personnel along the Freeport Road/Main Street corridor in Blawnox, Aspinwall and Sharpsburg.

The District Association approved a grant to pay for up to 25 Hometown Heroes Banners in each community of the Fox Chapel Area School District. O’Hara, Fox Chapel and Indiana Township are considering the proposal.

“This program is a tribute created for the community to recognize and honor residents and their family members who are serving, or have served, our country,” District Association member Carol Uminski said.

The group is a community-sponsored non-profit that funds beautification projects not paid by tax dollars.

An application process is expected to open Nov. 1.

Each banner will honor a specific service person and will include their name, branch of service and photo. The flags typically are 24 x 36 inches.

Uminski said each municipality, depending on available space, could allow more banners to be hung if the applicant pays the $75 cost.

District Association member Heather Golden said she frequently sees the banners in other towns and hoped local officials would find the project a fitting way to honor service members.

“A lot of people have been wanting us to do this,” Aspinwall Manager Melissa Lang-O’Malley said.

The banners would be displayed from Memorial Day to Veterans Day. Borough managers will identify banner locations.

To apply, visit theda.org. Applications will remain open until funding or capacity limits are reached.

