Shady Side Academy chooses Fox Chapel native as new president

Fox Chapel native and Shady Side Academy alumnus Bartley Griffith Jr. this week was named the school’s next president.

His term begins July 1, 2019.

Griffith was unanimously approved by the board of trustees to succeed Tom Cangiano, who served eight years before leaving in July.

Amy Nixon, head of SSA’s Middle School, will fill the interim role.

“I am excited to be returning home to the Shady Side community at this particular moment, with all the possibilities it presents,” said Griffith, who graduated from the Fox Chapel school in 1993. “The opportunity to help steer my alma mater into its promising future is not only a tremendous honor and responsibility, but it’s also a dream come true.”

Griffith returns to SSA after serving as assistant head of Gilman School, an independent K-12 boys day school in Baltimore, MD.

Griffith also is a dean and faculty member of the Penn Independent School Teaching Residency, which provides program leadership for collaboration between the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education and 10 of the country’s leading independent day schools, including Gilman.

He is also a member of the advisory board of The Glasgow Group, which provides professional development for educators.

“Bart was the leading candidate at every stage of the presidential search process,” board member Jonathan Kamin said. “We were impressed by his thoughtfulness, integrity and track record of innovation.”

Kamin credited Griffith’s “intangible attribute of a deep love of Shady Side Academy and Pittsburgh” as key qualifications.

Prior to working in Maryland, Griffith held several positions over 15 years at the Westminster Schools in Atlanta, GA.

Griffith was named a STAR Teacher by the Professional Association for Georgia Educators in 2000 and received a Merrill Award for Teaching Excellence from the Westminster Schools in 2002.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in English and history from Bucknell University and a master’s degree in teaching from Columbia University, along with a master’s degree in English from Middlebury College.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.