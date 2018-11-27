Art Bazaar coming to Lauri Ann West Community Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Holiday shoppers can browse eclectic handmade wares at the Lauri Ann West Community Center Art Bazaar this weekend.

The event features upscale artisans and unique gifts from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 30 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at the site, 1220 Powers Run Road, O’Hara.

Organizers said there will be something for everyone, with artists showing work in fiber, glass, wood, photography and knitwear.

Children can come along too, as there will be a tech-free storytelling space for children ages six to 12.

Artist Emily Harris will present her StoryPlayPgh, where children can tell and listen to tales, and play theater games.

Sessions are scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1.

For more on this year’s vendors, visit lauriannwestcc.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.