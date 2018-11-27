Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Art Bazaar coming to Lauri Ann West Community Center

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
Kittie DiCaprio sold doll clothes at a previous Lauri Ann West art bazaar.
submitted
Kittie DiCaprio sold doll clothes at a previous Lauri Ann West art bazaar.

Updated 21 hours ago

Holiday shoppers can browse eclectic handmade wares at the Lauri Ann West Community Center Art Bazaar this weekend.

The event features upscale artisans and unique gifts from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 30 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at the site, 1220 Powers Run Road, O’Hara.

Organizers said there will be something for everyone, with artists showing work in fiber, glass, wood, photography and knitwear.

Children can come along too, as there will be a tech-free storytelling space for children ages six to 12.

Artist Emily Harris will present her StoryPlayPgh, where children can tell and listen to tales, and play theater games.

Sessions are scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1.

For more on this year’s vendors, visit lauriannwestcc.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me