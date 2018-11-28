Aspinwall taxes likely to increase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aspinwall residents likely will pay higher property taxes next year.

Council approved a tentative $2.6 million budget, which raises the tax rate from 5.86 to 6.86 mills.

The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $686.

The increase is necessary to help pay for capital improvements, borough assistant manager Dawn Eastley said.

“There is extra paving and other work that needs to be done,” Eastley said.

Council has a particular interest in work onDelafield, which has become a flooding problem during heavy storms.

Eastley said plans for 2019 also include a sewer project along Center Avenue, a portion of which will be paid for by an Allegheny County grant.

“Even though we got most of the money for it, there’s a local match,” she said.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 12, and is expected to vote on the final budget.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.