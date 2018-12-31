Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area raises more than $43,500 for Make-A-Wish

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 4:39 a.m.
Fox Chapel Area students raised more than $43,000 during the district’s annual telethon. This year’s proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish.
Fox Chapel Area students raised more than $43,500 for Make-A-Wish during the district’s annual holiday telethon earlier this month.

The event included students and staff from all six district schools and was coordinated by the high school’s student government and digital media production students.

Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia is a nonprofit group aimed at fulfilling the wishes of children living with critical illnesses. The organization has served nearly 19,000 children in Pennsylvania and West Virginia in its 35-year history.

While the district has fundraised for various charities during its 29-year telethon, a return to Make-A-Wish as beneficiary last year and this year is a return to the telethon’s roots. Make-A-Wish was the Fox Chapel Area High School telethon’s first charity in 1990.

Residents can view the event on the Swift Fox Media YouTube channel at youtube.com.

The total raised by Fox Chapel Area students and staff over the past 29 years now tops $849,500.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

