Tickets on sale for Women's Board fundraiser to benefit Hosanna House

The Women’s Board of Pittsburgh is gearing up for its annual fundraiser at the Fox Chapel Golf Club, this year benefiting Wilkinsburg-based Hosanna House which works to empower youth.

Money raised at the luncheon will help Hosanna House in its mission to boost standardized test scores through exposure to STEM programs, Women’s Board member Laura Dawson said.

The fundraiser will be Jan. 25 with the theme, “Bridging Communities Through Hope.”

Tickets cost $75.

In its 28th year, the Women’s Board luncheon aims to raise money for the sole mission of helping women’s and children’s groups. Dawson said her group has donated money and increased publicity for non-profits across the region that include Operation Backpack, Sharpsburg Community Library and Pediatric Palliative Care Coalition.

Donations from the Women’s Board have topped $740,000 over the past 27 years, Dawson said.

Hosanna House provides services to more than 40,000 people a year through meals, summer camps and fitness classes. Specifically, the donation from the Women’s Board will support instruction in its makerspace classroom, aviation lab and outdoor learning space.

This year’s lunch will feature a cooking demonstration by John Berquist from Out of the Fire Cafe, as well as an informal fashion show from Oakmont’s Carabella. There also will be silent auctions and a grand raffle.

For tickets, visit womensboardpittsburgh.org

