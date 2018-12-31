Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Tickets on sale for Women's Board fundraiser to benefit Hosanna House

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Hosanna House board member Linda Thier with Hosanna House Executive Director Leon Haynes and Director of Development Gloria Nelson. Hosanna House is the recipient of the Women’s Board of Pittsburgh fundraiser on Jan. 25, 2019.
submitted
Hosanna House board member Linda Thier with Hosanna House Executive Director Leon Haynes and Director of Development Gloria Nelson. Hosanna House is the recipient of the Women’s Board of Pittsburgh fundraiser on Jan. 25, 2019.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Women’s Board of Pittsburgh is gearing up for its annual fundraiser at the Fox Chapel Golf Club, this year benefiting Wilkinsburg-based Hosanna House which works to empower youth.

Money raised at the luncheon will help Hosanna House in its mission to boost standardized test scores through exposure to STEM programs, Women’s Board member Laura Dawson said.

The fundraiser will be Jan. 25 with the theme, “Bridging Communities Through Hope.”

Tickets cost $75.

In its 28th year, the Women’s Board luncheon aims to raise money for the sole mission of helping women’s and children’s groups. Dawson said her group has donated money and increased publicity for non-profits across the region that include Operation Backpack, Sharpsburg Community Library and Pediatric Palliative Care Coalition.

Donations from the Women’s Board have topped $740,000 over the past 27 years, Dawson said.

Hosanna House provides services to more than 40,000 people a year through meals, summer camps and fitness classes. Specifically, the donation from the Women’s Board will support instruction in its makerspace classroom, aviation lab and outdoor learning space.

This year’s lunch will feature a cooking demonstration by John Berquist from Out of the Fire Cafe, as well as an informal fashion show from Oakmont’s Carabella. There also will be silent auctions and a grand raffle.

For tickets, visit womensboardpittsburgh.org

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me