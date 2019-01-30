Aspinwall ready to open warming center if needed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aspinwall leaders are asking residents not to hesitate if they have problems with utilities during this week’s cold snap.

Borough officials are considering transforming the borough building into a warming shelter, if people need it.

The National Weather Service is calling for wind chills to dip as low as -20 degrees through 5 p.m. Thursday.

”If you should experience issues with your heat over the next few days and need a place to warm up, call 911,” Manager Melissa Lang said.

“The borough building will be open if people need it. Police can open the building and contact emergency management volunteers.”

The building is at 217 Commercial Avenue.

Warming centers began to open earlier this week as temperatures plummeted to the single digits.

Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg announced Tuesday that it would be open to provide coffee, hot chocolate and a warm meal through 8 p.m. Thursday. The center is at 800 Main Street.

