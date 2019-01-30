Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area schools closed again Thursday

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 2:24 p.m.
Fox Chapel Area School District will remain closed on Jan. 31, 2019.
Fox Chapel Area School District will remain closed on Jan. 31, 2019.

Updated 19 hours ago

Fox Chapel Area students can sleep in Thursday.

School officials announced just after 2 p.m. that school will remain closed for a second day while wind chills hover around -20 degrees .

Make-up days will be decided once the cold snap ends, said Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications.

”Once the threat of inclement weather is over, the district will be putting out an updated schedule that will include make-up days,” she said. “Any days that need to be made up will be added to the end of the school year.”

All school activities for Thursday are canceled or postponed.

The elementary math parent night is rescheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the high school’s large group instruction room.

While it’s been colder than average, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said warmer temperatures are on the way. Weekend forecasts call for a high near 50 degrees, making it feel about 70 degrees warmer than today.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me