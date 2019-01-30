Fox Chapel Area schools closed again Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel Area students can sleep in Thursday.

School officials announced just after 2 p.m. that school will remain closed for a second day while wind chills hover around -20 degrees .

Make-up days will be decided once the cold snap ends, said Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications.

”Once the threat of inclement weather is over, the district will be putting out an updated schedule that will include make-up days,” she said. “Any days that need to be made up will be added to the end of the school year.”

All school activities for Thursday are canceled or postponed.

The elementary math parent night is rescheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the high school’s large group instruction room.

While it’s been colder than average, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said warmer temperatures are on the way. Weekend forecasts call for a high near 50 degrees, making it feel about 70 degrees warmer than today.

