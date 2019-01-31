Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg's Roots of Faith helping federal employees get back on their feet

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 11:00 a.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review

Updated 11 hours ago

Sharpsburg’s Roots of Faith will continue to help people impacted by the recent federal government shutdown, saying workers need to get back on their feet amid a looming repeat.

Volunteers will distribute food Feb. 7 and 8 at the site at 800 Main St.

Hours are 3 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 8. Recipients must show a federal ID.

“Although we understand that the government shutdown has ended, Roots of Faith in partnership with 412 Food Rescue is hoping to give those in need a little extra food just in case the government shuts down again on Feb. 15,” outreach director Kathleen Stanley said.

Furloughed or unpaid workers need several weeks just to catch up from their weeks without pay, Stanley said.

The outreach center distributed several truckloads of food to federal employees and those receiving SNAP benefits during the government’s recent five-week closure.

The building on several occasions was filled with oranges, peppers, cereal, rice, pasta sauce and toiletries. Volunteers urged recipients to take as much as they needed, Stanley said.

Shelf-stable items such as tortilla shells, pizza sauce, canned beans and mixed vegetables will be provided again to ensure people can stock their pantries.

“This is exciting for us to help them stretch their dollars,” Stanley said. “We want to make sure that those who are in need the most are receiving food packages.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

