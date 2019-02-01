Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy students continue to help Tree of Life families

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 12:42 p.m.
The “Stronger Than Hate” image has spread since the Oct. 27, 2018, shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue.
Tim Hindes
The “Stronger Than Hate” image has spread since the Oct. 27, 2018, shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue.

Updated 9 hours ago

Shady Side Academy students continue to help families impacted by the Tree of Life tragedy.

Senior School students in Pamela Boehm’s social justice class supported a book drive conducted by the University of Pittsburgh School of Education through which books were donated to help children understand how to manage their fears.

Boehm’s students hosted a series of bake sales and enlisted fundraising help from Middle School students, who participated in dress-down days. Together, they brought in $1,634 toward the book drive.

Shady Side Academy parent, Shannon Wanless, is the director of the Office of Child Development at Pitt and helped coordinate the efforts.

In all, the drive collected more than 3,000 books that sought to teach the importance of embracing diversity. They were donated and delivered to early childcare facilities in the area.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me