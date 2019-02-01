Shady Side Academy students continue to help Tree of Life families
Shady Side Academy students continue to help families impacted by the Tree of Life tragedy.
Senior School students in Pamela Boehm’s social justice class supported a book drive conducted by the University of Pittsburgh School of Education through which books were donated to help children understand how to manage their fears.
Boehm’s students hosted a series of bake sales and enlisted fundraising help from Middle School students, who participated in dress-down days. Together, they brought in $1,634 toward the book drive.
Shady Side Academy parent, Shannon Wanless, is the director of the Office of Child Development at Pitt and helped coordinate the efforts.
In all, the drive collected more than 3,000 books that sought to teach the importance of embracing diversity. They were donated and delivered to early childcare facilities in the area.
