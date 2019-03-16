First responders recognized for saving Reserve Primary principal’s life

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A familiar face to many Shaler Area residents thanked first responders during a March 12 Shaler commissioners meeting for administering care when he experienced a cardiac event in December at his residence.

Marty Martynuska, Reserve Primary principal and Shaler Area employee since 1997, distributed Lifesaver Awards with Eric Schmidt, Shaler Hampton EMS executive director, to Shaler police officers Kenneth Wise, Steven Belack and Jason Bauer; Sgt. Joshua Watkins, Lt. Sean Frank, EMTs Farrah Murray, Amanda Woomer and George Dietz; paramedic Rachel Schutzman and paramedic and supervisor Dave Gallagher.

They arrived on the scene within seven minutes after receiving the emergency call, Schmidt said, praising the “extraordinary” cooperation between the EMS and police units.

“At 11:30 that night, they arrived at (UPMC) Passavant Hospital with his heart beating, with him breathing,” he continued. “Just a few short days later, coincidentally on Christmas, he was discharged from Passavant Hospital to home.”

“These people on a daily basis go unnoticed and people don’t get a chance to thank you as much as they should, and I want to thank you. All of you,” Martynuska said.

“It’s just a wonderful place to live. I’m glad to be here, to continue to enjoy the wonderful things, to enjoy what our township offers. So, from the bottom of my heart to the 10 of you: Thank you for doing what you do.”

Also, at the meeting

• The commissioners granted approval for the township solicitor to draft a landlord/tenant nuisance ordinance. Township Manager Tim Rogers said the policy represents issues regarding trash or parking vehicles on property and property maintenance codes

•An ordinance for fire hydrant safety is being created. Rogers explained that this measure is necessary because some residents have placed rocks or plants in front of or surrounding fire hydrants on their properties, which could obstruct first responders’ views of the hydrants during emergencies.

• Matt Sebastian, township engineer, said that Harmony-based Insight Pipe Contracting LLC is conducting around 6,000 feet of sanitary and storm sewer repair efforts throughout Shaler.

• FEMA notified the township that it has maintained its Community Rating System (CRS) level through the National Flood Insurance Program. The township’s Class 8 rating grants residents a 10-percent savings on flood insurance, Sebastian said. During a December 2018 meeting, he said that the township receives credit for educating residents about flood control measures, assisting with flood mapping and disseminating flood information via social media, and other tasks. Rogers noted that it takes a lot of effort to secure Shaler’s current rating. He pointed out that in Allegheny County fewer than six municipalities participate in the voluntary program.

•The commissioners approved the amended 2019 road paving list, available for view at: shaler.org/172/Road-Paving. The 2019 road paving budget is $850,000 compared to almost $897,000 in 2018. According to the township website, paving spending has decreased annually due to a lack of available discretionary funds.

• Judy Kording, assistant manager and finance and administration director, said that she and the commissioners have discussed developing a new volunteer committee due to an increase in community events. They are inviting the public and members of the Shaler Neighborhood Improvement Program (SNIP) Committee to join STAR — Shaler Township Activities and Recreation — Committee.

• Rogers thanked Shaler Hampton EMS, police, fire, public safety and public works personnel for their response to the recent windstorm.