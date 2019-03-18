Hampton educator recognized as All-Star teacher
Ryan Scott, a technology education teacher at Hampton, has received the All-Star teacher award.
Scott was nominated for the award by high school enrichment facilitator Scott Stickney. He nominated Scott for the award because, among other things, “he collaborated with me and numerous other teachers in the building to create individual, small group and large group projects that integrate innovation, promote giving back to the community and maintain an academic rigor seldom seen in what have been termed ‘shop classes.’”
He added that Ryan is committed to bringing 21st century learning skills to life in his classroom and is constantly refining his practice through his own projects and those his colleagues bring to him for assistance.
Representatives from Chevon and the Pittsburgh Pirates Brigade, in conjunction with the Grable Foundation, selected All-Star teachers at the elementary, middle and high school levels from 320 total nominations.
He will be recognized on-screen at PNC Park during the entire month of April, as well as on the field with other winning teachers at the Pirates game on April 7. Scott also received a custom Pirates jersey, a good bag, and a $1,000 donation for use in his classroom.