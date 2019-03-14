Hues and Harmony fest features music, visual arts

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Plenty of artistic diversity will be featured at the Hampton Township School District Hues and Harmony Fine Arts Festival, March 19 and 20, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at the high school on McCully Road in Allison Park.

The free event features a diverse collection of artistic student talent from throughout the district and offers activities for the public to experience and enjoy.

“We celebrate the arts by welcoming Hampton students, families and community members to see the art exhibition, listen to assorted performances by student musicians, witness artist painting and making pottery and even create some art themselves,” said Kate Powell, art educator at Hampton high and middle schools.

The event was previously held every other year, but from this year forward it will be an annual event, said Powell, who organized it with music teacher and music department liaison Lurrene Parker and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Cunningham.

This shift to every year “emphasizes a significant investment in the arts by this administration,” said Powell, as the event’s art department liaison.

Parker, who is also HMS band director, agrees. “I enjoy seeing the pride students take in their visual art work and/or their musical art. The support that students receive from not only their parents, but the entire community, is a wonderful thing to see,” Parker said.

In the music department, the Hampton middle and high school jazz bands will be showcased at 6 and 6:30 p.m., respectively March 19, followed by the Hampton Chorus concert at 7.

Music on March 20 will feature “Found Sounds” led by Sean Desguin, who directs Wyland and Central elementary bands and the high school percussion ensemble. Other music that night will be provided by the Talbot Chamber Orchestra, HHS Honors Orchestra, Wyland Recorders and the faculty group.

There will also be a musical number presented from the upcoming high school theater production of “Chicago, High School Edition” at 7:30 p.m., according to a schedule available on the school district website.

Other artistic features on both nights will include exploring the “Exhibit of Student Art;” learning the art of paper folding at the origami table; decorating a heart to add to a collaborative mural; adding a personal art piece to a large-scale weaving; and witness the “Pendulum Painting Art Event.”

Wednesday evening alone will provide visitors an opportunity to build an instrument from recycled materials to play in the Found Sounds Drum Circle, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Also featured will be high school artists in the Drawing and Painting I course who studied Graphic Design and the artwork they submitted for the Hues and Harmony shirt design contest, Powell said.

Freshman Alina Basista created the winning design, which will be burned onto screens in the HMS Print Studio, said Powell. Visitors to Hues and Harmony will have the opportunity to buy a shirt and screen print Basista’s design onto it.

Representatives will be present from the arts booster groups, band boosters and theater boosters, such as Hampton CATS (Creative Arts and Theatre Supporters).

Also, present will be the newly launched visual arts booster group, HEARTS (Hampton Education ART Support), said Powell. HEARTS volunteers will partner with student council, high school art students and Hampton art teachers to facilitate the hands-on activities, Powell said.

“The art and music departments are grateful for these partnerships. The collaboration and generosity of the Hampton community makes this a remarkable place for students to learn and grow,” said Powell.

And HHS Student Council will be accepting donations for the upcoming Talbot THON to benefit children at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

“This event showcases the phenomenal gifts of Hampton’s young artists and musicians. The skill, passion and creativity of my students inspires me daily, and I am eager to celebrate their excellent work,” Powell said.