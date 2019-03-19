Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Shaler Area hosts spring pep rally | TribLIVE.com
1st witnesses called before lunch in opening day of Rosfeld trial
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area hosts spring pep rally

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 12:50 p.m
903437_web1_sj-pep4-032819
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Sam Bens is declared the winner of a watermelon eating conest at Shaler Area’s spring sports pep rally March 18, 2019.
903437_web1_sj-pep2-032819
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Lacrosse player Cole Siford gives a wave during Shaler’s spring sports pep rally March 18, 2019.
903437_web1_sj-pep1-032819
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The boys volleyball team gets fired up during Shaler’s spring sports pep rally March 18.
903437_web1_sj-pep3-032819
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Lydia Valentine is cheered during a watermelon eating conest at Shaler’s spring sports pep rally March 18, 2019.
903437_web1_sj-pep6-032819
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Unified bocce player Angie Robertson is introduced at Shaler Area’s spring sports pep rally March 18, 2019.
903437_web1_sj-pep5-032819
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Area’s spring sports teams compete in a watermelon eating conest during a pep rally March 18, 2019.

About an hour ago

A pep rally at Shaler Area on March 18 was held to kick off the spring sports season. Athletes participated in a variety of fun activities to get the student body ready for the season.

Categories: Local | Hampton_Shaler
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.